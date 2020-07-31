Fluidigm (FLDM +19.0% ) announces contract with the National Institutes of Health and National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering, for a proposed project under the agency’s Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics ((RADx)) program.

The project has a proposed budget of up to $37M and will receive $12M of initial funding based on completion and delivery of certain validation milestones.

The RADx program fast-tracks development and commercialization of innovative technologies to significantly increase U.S. testing capacity for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

As of July 30, 640 applications for RADx support had been submitted, with seven projects, including Fluidigm, advancing in the current round of contracts to the final, Phase 2 segment of the RADx selection process.