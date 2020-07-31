Caterpillar (CAT -3.0% ) turns sharply lower after the company says it is preparing for a prolonged sales decline as companies delay capital spending.

Caterpillar said U.S. revenues fell more than 40% in Q2 and demand from final customers slipped 22%, and the company expects a similar decline for Q3.

Q2 results that beat expectations also failed to impress analysts, who said concerns remain about the company's construction and energy markets.

According to Bloomberg, William Blair analyst Lawrence De Maria said CAT's main markets remain challenged, and there is little momentum for the company's end markets to inflect higher, except for China.

CAT's better than expected Q2 results came despite significant dealer destocking, which was a $1.9B headwind to the top-line, Stifel's Stanley Elliott says.

Separately, Caterpillar's June rolling three-month retail machine sales fell 23%, repeating its 23% decline in May, including a 40% drop in North America machine sales after falling 36% in May.