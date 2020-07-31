Fluidigm (FLDM +41.4% ) has executed a letter of contract with NIH and the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering for a contract valued as high as $12M, based on certain deliverables, aimed at expanding production and throughput capacities for COVID-19 testing using the company's microfluidics technology.

The funds are available under NIH's Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) program that fast tracks the development and commercialization of innovative technologies that boost U.S. testing capacity for SARS-CoV-2. Its primary goal is to enable the processing of ~6M tests per day in the U.S. by December.

The company's microfluidics technology is the basis for several COVID-19 assays designed to run on its high-throughput Biomark HD system.