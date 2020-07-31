AngloGold Ashanti (AU +0.2% ) CEO Kelvin Dushnisky left the company after shareholders asked for further investigations into a bonus payment by his former employer that he failed to disclose, Bloomberg reports.

Dushnisky stepped down after only two years following a demand from 12% shareholder South Africa's Public Investment Corp. for an independent probe into a $926K payment from former employer Barrick Gold, according to the report.

Before starting work at AngloGold, Dushnisky agreed to a signing bonus to make up for an $800K payment from Barrick that he would miss because the company wanted him to start work before year-end 2018; when it was published in Barrick's annual report that it paid the bonus, the CEO was asked by the board to pay it back.

AngloGold recently said it expects to report a jump in H1 headline earnings, helped by higher gold prices and weaker local currencies, among other factors.