Noble Corp. (NE) says it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and entered into a restructuring support agreement with two ad hoc groups of the company's largest bondholders.

The agreement outlines a plan to eliminate of all of the company's $3.4B in bond debt by canceling and exchanging debt for new equity in the reorganized company.

The company's major bondholders agreed to invest $200M of new capital through second lien notes.

Noble expects to emerge with a new $675M secured revolving credit facility.

Two weeks ago, the company's Noble Holding International unit skipped a $15M bond interest payment.