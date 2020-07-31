Wells Fargo (WFC -2.1% ) sold hundreds of millions of dollars of assets during the spring's market turmoil to keep its assets under the limit the Fed imposed on the bank more than two years ago.

The $1.95T cap was placed on the bank in February 2018 as punishment for opening new accounts and credit cards without customers' knowledge or permission. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said he won't lift the growth restriction until the bank's problems are fixed.

When the pandemic lockdowns started, the bank's customers rushed to draw down lines of credit to ensure they had enough cash. That increased increased the loans on WFC's books, swelling its assets.

In response, Wells Fargo scrambled to sell assets to stay under its limit, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Specifically, the bank sold more supply-chain financing assets than usual during the second half of March and early April. The assets are part of financing arrangements that companies use to pay suppliers. Under the arrangements, banks directly pay a company's suppliers, sometimes earlier and at a discount to the invoiced amount. The bank then keeps the difference between what it paid and what the companies later repay the bank.

The San Francisco-based bank didn't sell the assets at a loss, one person told the WSJ.

And it still holds a large portion of the multibillion-dollar supply-chain financing facilities.

