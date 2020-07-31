United Airlines (UAL -2.8% ) plans to resume service on nearly 30 international routes in September, including flights to Asia, India, Australia, Israel and Latin America and to continue to add ways to visit popular vacation destinations in the Caribbean, Hawaii and Mexico.

The airline intends to fly 37% of its overall schedule in September vs. year ago and to increase capacity by 4% vs. planned for August 2020.

Domestically, United intends to fly 40% of its schedule and Internationally 30% of its schedule vs. September 2019, +5% compared to August.

Previously: United warns of more pilot furloughs; Delta sees further job cuts (July 30)