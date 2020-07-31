The pandemic-related declines in the auto industry drove Aptiv's (NYSE:APTV) Q2 revenue down 46% Y/Y. Revenue in the U.S. and Europe were down 64% and 51%, respectively.

Overall revenue still beat consensus estimates and Aptiv posted a narrower than expected loss per share.

Volume was down 42% from last year's period.

Adjusted operating loss was negative 11.7% compared to the positive 11.2% last year.

The company declined to provide Q3 and full-year guidance due to the macro uncertainties.

Aptiv shares are down 4.8% to $76.63.

