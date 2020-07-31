Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) dips 3.6% even after the REIT's Q2 FFO per share of 68 cents beat the consensus estimate of 66 cents.

Q2 FFO of $70.4M increased from $58.2M, or 66 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Collected 75.0% of Q2 base rent of $117.4M and 84.8% of July base rent of $39.3M as of July 27, 2020.

"We have worked through the vast majority of all outstanding rent deferral requests and are actively engaged in resolving the few remaining requests, providing a path to return to more normal rent collections," said President and CEO Jason Hsieh.

Invested $13M for the acquisition of two properties with an initial weighted average cash yield of 7.51% and an economic yield of 8.35% in Q2; compares with $205.9M investment in Q1 with an initial weighted average cash yield of 6.47% and an economic yield of 7.41%.

Previously: Spirit Realty Capital FFO beats by $0.02, beats on revenue (July 31)