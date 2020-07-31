Facebook surge leads tech megacaps higher, but Alphabet stumbles

Investors continued to reward most megacap tech companies for blowout quarterly reports Thursday night that confirmed why the stocks had rallied so sharply in an otherwise lackluster year for broader markets.
Tech giants Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) reported quarterly earnings that came in ahead of analyst expectations, and sometimes by wide margins.
The companies also delivered mostly strong top line growth in a challenging economic environment.
While mostly positive, the market response Friday afternoon varied for the companies:
FB shares surged 8% higher. FB seemed to shrug off an ad boycott by major advertisers earlier in the quarter, and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the company was focusing more on Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) in a conference call with investors.
AAPL gained 6.4%. AAPL delivered its strongest third quarter results ever with revenue up 11% YoY despite store closures over the quarter.
AMZN was up 3.8%. Demand for home shopping surged as even more than expected during the quarter, but the company's cloud computing services growth slowed.
Shares of GOOG, though, were off 4.3%. The company posted its fist revenue decline in history as sectors like travel and local were impacted by the Covid pandemic.