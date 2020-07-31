Facebook surge leads tech megacaps higher, but Alphabet stumbles

Investors continued to reward most megacap tech companies for blowout quarterly reports Thursday night that confirmed why the stocks had rallied so sharply in an otherwise lackluster year for broader markets.

Tech giants Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) reported quarterly earnings that came in ahead of analyst expectations, and sometimes by wide margins.

The companies also delivered mostly strong top line growth in a challenging economic environment.

While mostly positive, the market response Friday afternoon varied for the companies: