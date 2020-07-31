For Q2, B&G Foods (BGS +3.4% ) reported net sales of $512.5M (+38.1% Y/Y) led by increased demand for products amid pandemic; Clabber Girl and Farmwise acquisition completed in May 15, 2019 and February 19, 2020 respectively contributed $15M and $0.6M to sales.

Gross profit accounted for 26.2% of net sales vs. 24.7% of net sales in year ago quarter.

Net income rose 146.1% to $44.9M; diluted EPS increased 150% to $0.70 ahead of consensus estimates by $0.12.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 44.6% to $102.6M due to the positive impact of increased base business unit volume on net sales.

"During 2H20, we remain focused on working closely with our supply chain partners and our customers to ensure that we can continue to provide uninterrupted service and meet the increased demand resulting from the pandemic. At the same time, we will continue our new product innovation and other brand building efforts as we look to turn some of this pandemic-related increase in demand into long-term growth opportunities for our brands," president & CEO Kenneth G. Romanzi commented.

Outlook 2020: Net sales and adjusted EBITDA likely to exceed the guidance provided by management in February 2020.

