TELUS (TU -1.9% ) reports Q2 operating revenue of $3.7B (+3.6% Y/Y), beating consensus.

EBITDA of $1.4B (-1%) and adjusted EBITDA drop of 2.9%, the decline reflects lower wireless roaming revenue arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Customer growth reached 141,000 net client additions

Net additions include high-quality mobile phone of 61,000 and wireless of 94,000.

Free cash flow of $511M, increased by $187M over the same period a year ago.

On July 1, acquired Mobile Klinik, a storefront wireless device repair and sales business for a total consideration of $165M.

