Chile's environmental watchdog says it will charge BHP's (BHP -1.2% ) Escondida copper mine with drawing more water from Chile's northern desert than its permits allowed since 2015.

The SMA regulator claims the mine has caused a sufficiently serious drop in the water table in one area that the violation could result in the revocation of its environmental permit, closure or a fine.

Chile's northern desert is the world's driest, where copper and lithium miners have struggled to reduce their water intake to lessen impact on the environment.

BHP recently said the Escondida mine offered some workers the option for early retirement because of the coronavirus.