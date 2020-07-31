Strong operational performance and favorable product mix, Q2 gross margin (+130 bps to 36.6%) and adjusted EPS ($1.13 beating consensus by $0.23) exceeded the higher end of Rogers (ROG -10.3% ) guidance.

Revenue of $191.2M (-21.3% Y/Y) missing consensus by $5.9M.

Net income of $14.5M vs. $24.3M in year ago quarter.

At the end of Q2, free cash flow stood at $39.3M

A $50M principal payment made on the outstanding borrowings under the company’s revolving credit facility (additional $125M payment post quarter end) and capital expenditures of $7M;

Outlook 3Q20: Net sales: $175-$190M; gross margin:35-36%; EPS and adjusted EPS: $0.19-$0.39 and $0.90-$$1.10 respectively; capital expenditure: $40-$45M.

Rogers plans to focus on accelerating its plans to capitalize on the significant growth opportunities in Advanced Mobility markets and continue pursuing opportunities in Advanced Connectivity markets.

