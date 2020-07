Vital Farms (VITL), which describes itself as an ethical food company, jumps 67% in its first day of trading.

Its opening trade, at $35, was 59% above its IPO price of $22, which was above its proposed range of $19-$21.

The company offered 5.04M shares and selling shareholders offered 4.26M shares in the offering.

The company says it's the largest brand of pasture-raised eggs and butter by retail dollar volume and focuses on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices.