TransAlta Renewables (OTC:TRSWF +2.2% ) posted ~70% decline in 1H attributable net profit of C$33M, because of lower earnings from its Canadian wind & gas operations and other factors.

Adjusted funds from operations rose by C$10M to C$184M, while cash available from distribution climbed 5% to C$158M.

Comparable EBITDA gained C$6M, with the 90-MW Big Level wind farm and the 28.8-MW Antrim wind park, which became operational at the end of 2019, and the company's solar plant in the US contributing to the result. Meanwhile, weaker comparable EBITDA from the company's Canadian wind and gas operations weighted on the overall earnings.