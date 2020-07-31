Illinois Tool Works (ITW -0.9% ) reports Q2 revenue of $2.6B (-29% Y/Y), with organic revenue -27%.

Operating margin of 17.5% vs. 24.1% last year.

GAAP EPS was $1.01 vs. $1.91 prior.

Cash and equivalents of $1.8B, revolving credit facility that provides additional liquidity of up to $2.5B.

Free cash flow of $681M, 213% of net income

"Even excellent, quality businesses can become bad investments if purchased at high valuations. We believe that is the case with Illinois Tool Works right now. The company is trading at very high valuation levels even in the midst of an economic recession. ITW is arguably one of the best-in-class industrial stocks protected by competitive advantages operating in a highly cyclical industry." says ValueZen on Seeking Alpha

