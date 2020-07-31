Against a flat to down market, Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) is up 7.4% and reclaiming end-of-February price levels after broadband growth pushed the company to beat expectations in Q2.

That's led Barclays to reiterate its Overweight rating today, pointing to the Q2 performance and raised expectations for second-half growth.

And J.P. Morgan maintained its Overweight rating, noting that the broadband EBITDA raises confidence in second-half margin expectations. Cash flow has improved, and it says the company will likely top its guidance for share buybacks as well.

It's raised its price target to $33 from $31, now implying 23% upside.

Street analysts are Bullish on the whole, while Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral. The stock has a Quant Rating of Bullish.