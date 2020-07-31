It doesn't look like New Jersey will be moving to stage 3 of easing lockdown restrictions anytime soon.

Governor Phil Murphy points to the state's transmission rate increasing to 1.35 at July 29 and its positivity rate of 2.15% for COVID-19 tests from July 27, in a post on Twitter.

"These numbers are setting off alarms," Murphy said. "The only way to silence these alarms is by taking this seriously. Wear a mask. Stop hosting house parties. Now."

A transmission rate over 1.0 shows that each existing infection is causing more than one new infection.

The transmission rate was 0.81 when New Jersey moved to stage 1 of reopening and at 0.70 when it moved to stage 2.

