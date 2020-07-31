SNC-Lavalin (OTCPK:SNCAF -6.7% ) says it is restructuring its money-losing resources business, selling off or shutting down the non-profitable parts and fold the remnants into its engineering services division.

SNC says the exit from resources will reduce that segment's operations to nine countries from 30 and cut its headcount to 8K from 15K by the end of this year, with another 2K departures planned by 2021.

The resources division weighed on SNC's profitability last quarter, as its lump-sum turnkey projects accounted for 78% of the company's $122M in adjusted losses before interest and taxes.

The move culminates a strategic review launched by CEO Ian Edwards when he took the helm in June 2019 and narrows the company's focus on resources to the Americas and the Middle East.