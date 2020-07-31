Dish Network (DISH -2.4% ) has chosen VMware (VMW -0.8% ) as the cloud platform to build and deploy its cloud-native 5G network.

Along with choosing the VMware Telco Cloud platform, it will utilize selected cloud infrastructure services to support IT needs of Dish as a whole.

“By bringing together innovations such as the distributed cloud, edge computing and network slicing, this software will help us provide our customers with customizable, secure solutions that will be more cost-effective than legacy, vertically-integrated, hardware-reliant alternatives," says Dish Chief Network Officer Marc Rouanne.

The two have tested and onboarded dozens of cloud-native 5g network functions, from multiple vendors, on the Telco Cloud solution.