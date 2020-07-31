"During Q2, we began re-opening our properties across the U.S. and have been heartened by the better than expected demand in the marketplace," CEO and President of MGM Resorts (MGM -4.9% ) Bill Hornbuckle commented.

Due to the pandemic impacting domestic casino operations and social distancing restrictions post partial reopening, consolidated net revenues dipped 91% to $290M.

At Las Vegas Strip Resorts, casino revenue dipped 80% Y/Y; rooms revenue dropped 94% Y/Y.

Net loss of $857M vs. net income of $43M in the prior year quarter; diluted loss per share of $1.67 vs. diluted earnings per share of $0.08 in the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $492M vs. adjusted EBITDA revenue of $764M.

Cash balance at the end of Q2 stood at $4.8B vs. $2.3B; principal amount of indebtedness O/S was $11.4B.

As of June 30, 2020, MGM drew $550M from its $1.5B revolving facility.

In May 2020, the company issued $750M in principal amount of 6.750% senior notes due 2025.

During the quarter, MGM Growth Properties (MGP) redeemed $700M of MGM Resorts operating partnership units for cash, under its agreement for MGP to redeem $1.4B of MGM Resorts' units.

On July 30, 2020, company board approved a quarterly dividend of $0.0025/share.

MGM's integrated resort opportunity in Osaka will expand its Macau footprint, and position BetMGM as a leading player in the U.S. sports betting and iGaming markets.

