Affirm lays groundwork for potential IPO - WSJ

Point-of-sale lender Affirm is working with Goldman Sachs on a potential initial public offering that could value the fintech at as much as $10B, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

Preparations are still at an early stage and the company may decide not to proceed. Alternatively, it could sell itself, possibly to a blank-check company, they said.

Affirm gives online shopper the option to pay for purchases in installments through short-term loans. Thousands of merchant websites, ranging from Walmart to Expedia, offer Affirm as a financing option.

Earlier this month, Shopify announced it's adding Affirm as a payment partner.

In April 2019, Affirm was valued at $2.9B, according to PitchBook.

Earlier this week, Shopify competitor BigCommerce said it's seeking to sell 6.85M Series 1 shares in an IPO that could raise ~$130M.