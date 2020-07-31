United Rentals (URI -2.5% ) reports total revenue fell 15% to $1.94B and rental revenue slipped 16.2% to $1.642B in Q2.

Fleet productivity for the quarter decreased 13.6%, primarily due to lower rental volumes.

Used equipment sales generated $176M of proceeds vs. $197M a year ago, with 320 bps decline in adjusted gross margin rate to 46%, due to changes in pricing and the mix of equipment sold.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 16.2% $899M vs. $782.2M consensus. Adjusted EBITDA margin down 50 bps Y/Y to 46.4%.

FY2020 Guidance: Total revenue: $8.05B - $8.45B; Adjusted EBITDA: $3.6B - $3.8B; Net rental capital expenditures: $50M - $150M; Net cash provided by operating activities: $2.25B - $2.55B; Free cash flow: $2B - $2.2B.

United Rentals shares declined 2% since the beginning of the year.

"United Rentals' business model and financial profile have left it well positioned to endure the COVID-19 recession and exit it in a stronger position than peers. In June 2019, URI lowered its leverage target to 2-3x Debt:EBITDA from 2.5-3.5x previously. This was fortuitous timing for the company to upgrade the quality of its balance sheet. Today, trailing 12 months gross leverage is at 2.5x; by end of 2020, it could raise to 2.8x as stronger EBITDA quarters roll off," wrote Seeking Profits on Seeking Alpha.

Previously: United Rentals EPS beats by $1.75, beats on revenue (July 29)