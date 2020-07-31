Baird analyst analyst R.J. Milligan upgrades Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT +0.7% ) to Outperform on the REIT's strong rent collection in July and its move to restart external growth through acquisitions.

"Clearly, the portfolio is built-to-last given low rents and thoughtful underwriting on prior acquisitions," Milligan writes. "With the best collections in the net-lease sector (ex. gaming) and the external growth machine back on, FCPT is looking forward, not backward."

FCPT received 99% of its rent for July and granted no deferrals and minimal abatement for the month.

Points to the REIT's acquisition of 11 properties in June and five more properties in July.

Milligan boosts 2021 AFFO estimate to $1.55, in line with Baird's pre-COVID estimate, and expects FCPT's share price to "catch up over time."

Compare FPCT stock price vs. S&P 500 during the past year: