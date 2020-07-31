For Q2, El Pollo Loco (LOCO +10.8% ) reported total revenue of $99.6M vs $1137M in year ago quarter; system-wide comparable restaurant sales decreased 9.7%, including an 8.5% decrease for company-operated restaurants, and a 10.6% decrease for franchised restaurants.

Operational efficiencies supported the company to achieve a 19.6% restaurant contribution margin for Q2.

Positive sales have continued into Q3 with comparable restaurant system sales having increased 2.8% to date.

Currently, 192 out of 196 company-operated El Pollo Loco restaurants are in operation, while 279 of 283 franchised El Pollo Loco restaurants are in operation.

Net income of $5.5M, or $0.16/diluted share vs. net income of $14.1M, or $0.37/diluted share in the prior year period; current quarter includes $2.5M expense related to an agreement in principle to resolve the longstanding lawsuit involving a contract dispute with one of El Pollo's franchisees concerning asserted territory rights.

El Pollo withdrew ts FY20 guidance for the period ending December 30, 2020 amid pandemic.

