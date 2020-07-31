Reaction to the prospect of Microsoft (MSFT -1.7% ) taking over the U.S. operations in TikTok (BDNCE) has little impact so far among social media stocks.

Alphabet is still lower today (GOOG -4.6% , GOOGL -5% ) - Google has tried unsuccessfully for years to make a social splash - while Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is holding solid gains from its earnings reaction, +7.3% . Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is still up 31.3% in reaction to its earnings report, while Snap (NYSE:SNAP) has found a new leg higher - +2.8% .

President Trump is reportedly ready to order TikTok's U.S. divestment via a national security review at CFIUS, though there's concern about a potential Microsoft purchase and whether any Chinese investors keep a portion of the U.S. unit, Fox Business' Charlie Gasparino says - so a full review is ahead.

Meanwhile, The Information has noted that a separation at TikTok will be hard to accomplish (or to accomplish well): It would mean cutting off the app's access to technology that powers "everything from personalized recommendations to advertising to content moderation," meaning the TikTok that emerges wouldn't be quite the same.