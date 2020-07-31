A teenager in Tampa, Fla., has been arrested in connection with Twitter's (TWTR -1.5% ) July 15 account breach, according to local station WFLA.

He's accused of being the "mastermind" behind the attack, during which high-profile accounts solicited Bitcoin contributions, leading to restricted access on the site.

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren filed 30 felony charges against the teen this week for “scamming people across America," the station reports. The boy was booked into jail early this morning.

The state attorney says the scheme was to steal prominent identities and direct victims to send Bitcoin to accounts associated with the teenager, and that the scheme drew more than $100,000 worth in just one day.