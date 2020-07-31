For Q2, ViewRay (VRAY +11.5% ) reported total revenue of $14.2M, primarily from two revenue units, vs. $30.2M, primarily from five revenue units, year ago quarter; beating consensus by $7.39M.

During the quarter, it received four new orders for MRIdian systems totaling $24.6M vs. three new orders totaling $18.1M in 2Q19.

As of June 30, 2020, total backlog stood at $232.2M vs. $219.3M in year ago period.

Cash balance of $179.5M vs $226.8M as of December 31, 2019.

Net loss of $26.15M or $0.18 vs. $30.8M or $0.32.

