LyondellBasell (LYB -4.7% ) after reporting weaker than expected Q2 earnings and revenues, impacted by declines in economic activity associated due to COVID-19 related restrictions.

Net income came in at $314M, a 70% Y/Y decline from $1.8B, a year ago, though more than double the $144M made in Q1 2020. Revenue declined 39% to $5.5B.

The company saw demand fall for gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and polymers used by manufacturers in the automotive industry but it also saw strong demand for plastics ingredients used in food packaging and health care products such as face masks.

Looking ahead to the third quarter, the company says there are signs that the worst may be behind the company. In June and July, it raised operating rates and prices in response to increased demand for North American polyethylene exports to Asia.

With increased mobility and reductions in fuel inventories, expects improving demand for its refining and oxyfuels products, and Advanced Polymer Solutions segment is benefiting from rebounding demand for plastics used in automotive manufacturing.