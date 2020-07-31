"Our Q2 performance yielded strong results as favorable market conditions continued to gain ground and new business submissions accelerated during the course of the quarter. As a result, written premiums were 41.2% Y/Y higher to $134.1M and we achieved a combined ratio of just under 83.8%," president & CEO Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL +15.4% ) commented.

Net income of $30.3M or $1.33/diluted share vs. $12.4M or $0.57/diluted share in year ago quarter; net investment income rose 38.3% to $6.6M.

Underwriting income of $15.7M vs. $10.1M in year ago quarter due to premium growth Q/Q and higher favorable development on loss reserves from prior accident years.

Q2 loss and expense ratios were 60.1% and 23.7%, respectively, vs. 59.9% and 24.9% for year ago quarter.

Previously: Kinsale Capital EPS beats by $0.64, beats on revenue