June farm prices received Index up 1.0%

The June Prices Received Index 2011 Base, at 89.2, +1.0% from May but decreased 4.9% from June 2019.

The crop production index -3.3% M/M to 91.8; the livestock index was +5.0% at 86.7.

Food grains -12% M/M and +0.9% Y/Y.

Feed grains -1.0 M/M and +20.0% Y/Y.

Oilseeds +0.6% M/M and +0.3% Y/Y.

Fruits and nuts -1.9% M/M and +32.0% Y/Y.

Vegetable and melon +3.5% M/M and +0.5% Y/Y.

Other crop +6.7% M/M and -6.7% Y/Y.

Dairy +33.0% M/M and flat Y/Y.

