U.S. airlines are pressing lawmakers for a six-month extension of the $32B U.S. payroll support program for airlines, airports and contractors set to expire in September, warning that some flights may disappear and more jobs are at risk without it, Reuters reports.

Southwest Airlines (LUV -0.8% ) CEO Gary Kelly said in a video message to employees that the company backs the effort, and he wants to extend a ticket tax holiday and pass other tax breaks that give Americans incentives to travel, otherwise "we'll never punch our way out of this crisis."

The payroll funding program requires the airlines to maintain minimum service levels through Sept. 30, and American Airlines (AAL -0.9% ) subsidiary PSA warns it may need to furlough another 230 pilots and flight attendants on top of the 1,000 potential furloughs announced this month.

Between American and United Airlines (UAL -1.9% ), more than 60K frontline workers have received warnings that their jobs are at risk.

Meanwhile, Frontier Airlines tells Reuters it is preparing to send notices to employees warning that 35% of its flight attendants and pilots could be furloughed by Oct. 1.