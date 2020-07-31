WWE up as analysts diverge on earnings reaction
Jul. 31, 2020
- It's a tale of two takes on World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE +2.3%) earnings, which showed a sharp profit gain amid tight cost controls for Q2, with analysts coming at the results from different directions.
- Guggenheim reiterated its Buy rating, and raised its price target to $66 from $60, implying 42% upside. Despite the long march, the firm thinks a Saudi TV deal is still in the works, and it's raising adjusted OIBDA estimates for 2020, pointing to the aforementioned cost restrictions.
- Wells Fargo maintained its Underweight rating, while lifting its price target to $37 (implying 20% downside). The beat on OIBDA (operating income before depreciation and amortization) was largely driven by the cost savings, and the company still faced ratings declines even though it had a freer landscape with the suspension of live sports, the firm notes.
- On the whole, the Street is Bullish on WWE, while it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.
