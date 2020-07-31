Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX +0.2% ) says it plans to cut staff and trim projects to save $10M this year and $30M-$40M next year amid falling volumes on some of its pipelines.

Citing "the continuing effects of COVID-19 along with a few shallow-water producer curtailments," Shell Midstream transported 20% fewer barrels on its Zydeco oil pipeline and 23% lower volumes on its Eastern Corridor pipeline during Q2, CFO Shawn Carsten said on today's earnings conference call.

Despite the reduced pipeline volumes, Shell Midstream's Q2 revenues came in roughly flat at $120M vs. $121M in Q1.

Volumes on the Mars pipeline fell 7% to 501K bbl/day from 537K in the prior quarter, but Shell said it is still moving ahead with plans to expand the 600K bbl/day pipeline, expecting it to come online in 2021.

Shell Midstream's Q2 earnings and revenues both narrowly missed analyst consensus estimates.