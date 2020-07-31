Evercore ISI analyst Stephen Kim upgrades Realogy Holdings (RLGY +2.0% ) to Outperform from In Line after solid cost controls in Q2 helped the firm's brokerage business to meet Evercore's estimate and turned in better-than-expected franchise margins.

While Kim considers stocks in new residential exposure best positioned in the current environment, "the resale market is now also fully participating in housing's strength," he writes.

RLGY's open transaction volume indicates that it's gaining share.

Raises FY20 EBITDA estimate to $588M from $479M and FY21 EBITDA estimate to $608M from $504M.

Lifts price target to $13 from $7.

What to watch for: Temporary cost savings phasing out in Q3 and a second wave of the virus leading to widespread shutdowns and/or job losses.

Compare RLGY's price performance against real estate sector median over 3M, 6M, 9M, 1Y horizons:

Evercore's Outperform rating contrasts with the Neutral Quant rating; and agrees with the average Wall Street analyst rating of Bullish (2 Very Bullish, 3 Neutral, 1 Bearish).