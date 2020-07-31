Blackstone (BX -2.2% ) and Global Infrastructure Partners are teaming up to explore a potential takeover bid for Kansas City Southern (KSU +10.9% ), WSJ reports.

The railroad has a ~$14B market value, and the value of a bid could exceed $21B including debt, according to the report, which also says the bid under discussion likely would include ~$6.5B in debt financing.

Kansas City Southern was the subject of M&A rumors a month ago, with talk of a potential bid from BNSF Railway, Union Pacific or an infrastructure fund.