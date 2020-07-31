Three people have been charged with having roles in the July 15 Twitter (TWTR -1.7% ) account breach, the Justice Dept. says.

Mason Sheppard, aka “Chaewon,” 19, of the UK, was charged in a criminal complaint in the Northern District of California with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and the intentional access of a protected computer.

Also, Nima Fazeli, aka “Rolex,” 22, of Orlando, Fla., was charged in a criminal complaint in the Northern District of California with aiding and abetting the intentional access of a protected computer.

The third defendant is a juvenile who will not be further identified, the DOJ says. Earlier, WFLA reported the arrest of a 17-year-old that prosecutors referred to as the "mastermind" of the scheme, which looked to use prominent Twitter accounts to solicit Bitcoin from users.