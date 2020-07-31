Facebook (FB +7.6% ) has confirmed it's launching music videos on the platform this weekend, following earlier reports that it had reached rights deals with the big three music publishing firms.

Starting tomorrow, users can find, watch and share videos on Facebook. It's also setting up a new "destination" for music in the Facebook Watch tab that will allow for exploring videos by genre, artist or mood along with themed playlists.

"In the coming weeks, we’re excited for global music video premieres happening on Facebook, including exclusive music video content from J. Balvin, Karol G, Sebastian Yatra, Alejandro Fernandez and Calibre 50," the company says.