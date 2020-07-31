In a new filing, Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) reveals signing a $1B, nine-year purchase commitment in May to use "certain cloud services" from a third-party provider.

Stifel analyst Brad Reback believes Citrix is referring to Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure and sees the announcement as positive for both companies, who strengthened their partnership earlier this month.

The Verge sources say Microsoft won't fully reopen its U.S. offices until at least January 19, 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Microsoft is currently planning a six-stage phased reopening with the sixth stage only happening when most pandemic-related restrictions are lifted and health data shows it's safe to return.

The tech giant is at stage two right now, which is a mandatory work from home order.

Google employees will stay working from home until July 2021, Apple and Amazon until early next year, and Twitter has offered to let employees work remotely "forever."