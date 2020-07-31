Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) announces positive results from an open-label Phase 3 clinical trial, APOLLO, evaluating a subcutaneous formulation of licensor Janssen Biotech's [a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)] Darzalex (daratumumab), combined with pomalidomide and dexamethasone (Pd) versus Pd alone in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM) who have previously been treated with lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor.

The study met the primary endpoint of progression-free survival (PFS).

The trial's objective was to confirm the results from an early-stage study assessing the intravenous formulation of daratumumab for the same indication.

Janssen in-licensed the CD38-directed cytolytic antibody from Genmab in 2012.