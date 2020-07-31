General Motors (NYSE:GM) says it is working with electric vehicle charging operator EVgo to install more than 2,700 fast charging stations in the U.S. over the next five years, in an effort to boost widespread EV adoption and catch up with Tesla's commanding lead in the plug-in market.

GM says the new EVgo stations will be available starting early next year and feature new charging technology with 100-350 kw capabilities to meet the needs of an increasingly powerful set of EVs coming to market.

GM automaker has three new electric models coming out in the next two years, starting with the Cadillac Lyriq crossover SUV, which will be shown to the public next week.