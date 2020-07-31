It's July 31, and time for the monthlong "Stop Hate for Profit" boycott of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to end - but General Motors says it's "not satisfied" and hasn't resumed advertising on the platform.

That's a data point for investors wondering anxiously whether the message sent by prominent brand names this month would linger into the second half.

GM isn't satisfied with the progress Facebook has made on controlling hateful content, Bloomberg reports.

They're not the only ones moving beyond the end of the announced boycott. An Adweek story notes that "Some major brands that made a show of withdrawing their digital ad spends," including Chipotle, are extending that commitment, while companies like The North Face (the first major brand to join the boycott) are slowly returning.

Sibling brands to The North Face under VF Corp. will "continually evaluate" Facebook progress and "determine on an ongoing basis if they are a partner and platform that upholds our values.”

And some brands that pulled off social media entirely are returning selectively: Coca-Cola will return to advertising on YouTube and LinkedIn, but refrain from Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).