National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) completed the purchase of Pennsylvania assets from SWEPI LP, a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), in an all cash transaction of ~$504M.

"With the integration of these high-quality, contiguous assets in one of the most prolific areas of Appalachia into our existing operations, we expect to generate meaningful free cash flow in our upstream and midstream businesses," president & CEO David P. Bauer commented.

Acquisition to be highly accretive to its FY21 EPS, driven by significant acquired flowing production and related gathering throughput, further unit cost reductions, and its strong hedge position.

National Fuel plans to provide FY21 prelims in its Q3 earnings release on August 6, 2020.