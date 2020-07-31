Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) enters loan amendments to suspend certain debt covenants for the period of June 30-Aug. 31, 2020 and to reduce the minimum liquidity requirements under the loan agreements.

The agreement pertains to its seven-year term loan dated Jan. 8, 2014 and its 2018 credit agreement.

PEI continues talks with its lenders to to finalize the terms of a secured term loan, as well as to further amend the seven-year term loan and 2018 credit agreement in an effort to ensure PEI's continued compliance and permit additional financing.

Financial covenants suspended include ratio of total liabilities to gross asset value; ratio of adjusted EBITDA to fixed charges; and unencumbered debt yield.

Reduced minimum liquidity requirement to $8.5M from $25.0M.

Additionally, the 2018 credit agreement permanently terminates the revolving commitments under the pact.

