Smith & Wesson Brands' (NASDAQ:SWBI) board has approved the previously announced separation of its outdoor products/accessories business.

That will result in two companies: Smith & Wesson Brands (including the firearms business) and American Outdoor Brands (including the outdoor products/accessories).

The company will distribute 100% of the shares of American Outdoor Brands common stock to SWBI stockholders of record at the close on Aug. 10; that distribution will be completed effective Aug. 24, with SWBI stockholders getting one shares of American Outdoor Brands common stock for every four shares of SWBI stock.

Cash will be paid in lieu of fractional shares.

American Outdoor Brands has received approval to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol AOUT.