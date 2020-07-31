TFI International (NYSE:TFII) acquired Ontario-based Keith Hall & Sons Transport, transporter of liquid and dry foods and general freight across North America generating ~C$30M in annual revenue.

KHS operates ~120 company tractors and 200+ trailers including tanks, vans and reefers; also operates a food-grade tank washing facility at its Burford headquarters.

KHS is the third strategic acquisition of TFII in 2020 within the specialized Truckload segment thereby leading to multiple synergy and cost saving opportunities.

