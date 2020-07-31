Those investors wondering whether there was pent-up demand for watching the NBA have their answer after last night's season restart: TNT (NYSE:T) more than doubled average ratings for the key matchup of the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

The showdown drew 3.4M total viewers, the eighth-most watched game of the season so far - and TNT's second-most watched (behind only the first Lakers-Clippers game, from last October).

The game peaked at 4.1M viewers. And the other half of a doubleheader (a game between the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz) averaged 2.1M viewers.

The doubleheader overall averaged 2.9M viewers, 109% above average NBA game viewership of 1.4M.