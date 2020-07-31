Big techs lift stocks; Apple soars 10% to new record

Stocks ended their July rally on a high note as strong quarterly earnings reports from Apple, Amazon and Facebook after the close on Thursday continued to boost tech shares.

Apple's blowout quarter and 4-for-1 stock split lifted shares 10.5% higher to an all-time high $425, Facebook rallied 7% and Amazon advanced 3.7%, while Google parent Alphabet fell 3% after posting better than expected earnings but also its first-ever quarterly revenue decline.

Optimism also perked up as D.C. lawmakers said they would meet on Saturday to discuss the latest virus stimulus package after bickering for most of the week.

The S&P 500 gained 0.8% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped +1.4%, while the Dow inched ahead 0.4%.

For the month, the S&P rose 5.5%, the Nasdaq climbed 6.8% and the Dow lagged with a 2.3% gain.

Gold futures settled 1% higher at $1,985.90/oz. after earlier breaking above $2,000 for the first time, and WTI crude oil added 0.9% to $40.27/bbl.