James R. Murdoch has resigned from the board at News Corp. (NWS, NWSA), citing "disagreements over certain editorial content published by the Company’s news outlets and certain other strategic decisions."

Murdoch is the younger son of Rupert Murdoch. He was CEO of Twenty-First Century Fox from 2015-2019.

He was formerly chairman and CEO for Europe and Asia of News Corp. until its 2013 split.

He has been serving as a non-executive director.

Updated: A short statement from Rupert Murdoch and Lachlan Murdoch says “We’re grateful to James for his many years of service to the company. We wish him the very best in his future endeavors.”